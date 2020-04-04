Critical Review: Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) versus Otelco (OTCMKTS:OTEL)

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Advanced Info Service PCL alerts:

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Otelco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 3.19 $920.15 million N/A N/A Otelco $62.77 million 0.22 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Otelco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 17.53% 51.20% 10.67% Otelco 12.42% 49.20% 6.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL and Otelco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Otelco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service PCL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.