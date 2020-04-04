CROAT Reaches One Day Volume of $44.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 89% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $68,845.37 and approximately $44.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CROAT has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 77,213,787 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

