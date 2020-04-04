Crowdholding (YUP) Price Hits $0.0000

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded down 82.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Crowdholding has a total market cap of $7,349.89 and $21.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded 82.7% lower against the dollar. One Crowdholding token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.43 or 0.04569163 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00068493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037331 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009809 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Crowdholding Profile

Crowdholding is a token. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,836,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding. The official website for Crowdholding is www.crowdholding.com.

Buying and Selling Crowdholding

Crowdholding can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdholding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

