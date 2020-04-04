CrowdWiz 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $13,373.94 and approximately $128.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005768 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io.

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

