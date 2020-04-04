Crown (CRW) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $879.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,753.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.91 or 0.03492986 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00756192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000584 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,416,288 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, C-CEX, Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.