Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Crown worth $87,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

