Crown One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,428.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Braziliex. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,428.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,810.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.81 or 0.03491896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00749868 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000600 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,419,265 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, C-CEX, YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

