Cryptaur (CPT) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $9,409.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

