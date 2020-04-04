CrypticCoin (CRYP) Market Cap Reaches $241,662.57

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $241,662.57 and approximately $1,664.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00484329 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00106898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00085996 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002683 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.