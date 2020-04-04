Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $456,167.19 and $11,535.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00339871 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00413152 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007002 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 78.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,817,478 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,820 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

