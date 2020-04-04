CryptoAds Marketplace 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $123,626.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and VinDAX. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $86,775.23 and approximately $123,626.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace's official website is cryptoads.exchange.

The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace's official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

