CryptoCarbon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $97,066.09 and $137.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.02614987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.