Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $841,055.20 and approximately $109,042.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.04414870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

