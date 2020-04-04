Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.14 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001975 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $874,735.17 and $136,905.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.56 or 0.04667759 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00069773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037195 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009685 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

