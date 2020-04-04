Cryptoindex.com 100 Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $31.30 million and approximately $67,741.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00007364 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.94 or 0.04830054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00069656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037154 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009699 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

