Cryptonex Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00024976 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $93.89 million and $1.54 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.02620006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00201188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

