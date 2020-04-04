Cryptopay 1-Day Volume Tops $157.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.39 million and $157.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.44 or 0.04532688 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037253 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.