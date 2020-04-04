CryptoSoul 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $28,767.70 and $3.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 276,413,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,830,899 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

