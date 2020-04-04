Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 1,791.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.