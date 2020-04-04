Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 260.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 261,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACB. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $3.75 to $3.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

ACB opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

