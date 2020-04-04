Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 493,761 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Federal Signal by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $24.78 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSS. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

