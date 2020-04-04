Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $60.13 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

