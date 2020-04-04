Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,485 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 521.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.