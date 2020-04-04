Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 24,519 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 256.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

