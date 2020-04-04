Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 37,989 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 484.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Century Communities worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 169,366 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.