Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 34,213 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,470,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,753,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,593,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

