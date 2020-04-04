Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,796 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after buying an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 55,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KBR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,138,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after buying an additional 58,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,528,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,585,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after purchasing an additional 129,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,431.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.