Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zogenix worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Zogenix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zogenix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

