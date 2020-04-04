Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Neenah worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neenah by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Neenah by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Neenah by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neenah by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NP stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Neenah Inc has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $663.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

