Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Stephens increased their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

