Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $42.49 on Friday. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

