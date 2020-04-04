Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NNN stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

