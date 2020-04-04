Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 172.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG opened at $190.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 10.26. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $110.92 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

