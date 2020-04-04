Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 224.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 241,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141,137 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $884.72 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 46.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

