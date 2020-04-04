Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,534,000 after purchasing an additional 163,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bank Ozk by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bank Ozk by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bank Ozk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

