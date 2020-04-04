Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $6,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,391,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

