Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,888,000 after buying an additional 79,850 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,381,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,585,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,699,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,261,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,723 shares of company stock worth $1,347,517. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

