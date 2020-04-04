Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 125,273 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 372.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.07. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

