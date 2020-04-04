Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 48,385 Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,620,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 250,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 663,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 621,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 579,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 68,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

In other news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,006.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $193,200. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $476.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.50.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.56%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

