Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 198,165 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 610,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 243,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.74. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.78.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.