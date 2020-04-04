Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 156,379 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156,379 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

In other JetBlue Airways news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,913 shares of company stock worth $378,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

