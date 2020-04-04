Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 94,159 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,159 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRN opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,881,431 shares of company stock worth $38,936,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

