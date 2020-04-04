Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 33,529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.91.

PANW stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average of $217.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

