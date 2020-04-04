Curecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $10,158.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00592369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007629 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,474,851 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

