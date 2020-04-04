CyberMiles (CMT) One Day Volume Hits $3.68 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 15% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberMiles Token Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Huobi, DragonEX, Bibox, IDCM, IDEX, LBank, Bithumb, CoinBene, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Binance, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

