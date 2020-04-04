CyberVein (CVT) Hits Market Cap of $19.09 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and $1.43 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.