CYBR Token (CYBR) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

CYBR Token (CURRENCY:CYBR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, CYBR Token has traded 64.3% lower against the dollar. CYBR Token has a total market cap of $26,939.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of CYBR Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYBR Token token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CYBR Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.81 or 0.04536634 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009684 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003365 BTC.

CYBR Token Profile

CYBR Token (CYBR) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2018. CYBR Token’s total supply is 459,722,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,410,463 tokens. CYBR Token’s official message board is medium.com/cybrtoken. CYBR Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CYBR Token’s official website is cybrtoken.io.

Buying and Selling CYBR Token

CYBR Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYBR Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYBR Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYBR Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CYBR Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CYBR Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.