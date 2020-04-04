CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of CyrusOne worth $87,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 158.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

