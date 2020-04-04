CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after buying an additional 1,355,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,331,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,630,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $61.85 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 158.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.