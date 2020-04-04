DAD Chain (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DAD Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.76 or 0.04491045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037250 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009690 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DAD Chain Profile

DAD Chain is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.